Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher announces run for Vernon County Circuit Court judge

Local attorney and Westby resident Angela Palmer-Fisher is running for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge.

Born and raised in Crawford County, Wisconsin, she has called Vernon County home since she first started practicing law, nearly 20 years ago. She has gained valuable experience in her years of private practice handling a wide variety of cases, including criminal, family, juvenile and probate law — which includes mental health commitments and guardianships. She is currently a court commissioner for retiring Vernon County Judge Darcy Rood. In this role, she was appointed by Judge Rood to act as an official judicial officer and perform judicial functions such as conducting hearings and making findings. Palmer-Fisher also serves as a Guardian ad Litem in Vernon and surrounding counties for family law, child protective services and guardianship cases, where she makes recommendations to the court regarding best interests of children and adults whom she represents in these various legal actions.

“I want to build on the great work of Judge Rood by continuing to expand on the drug court program she has started. I also want to continue implementation of the increased oversight in child support and juvenile cases,” Palmer-Fisher said. “I believe everyone deserves an impartial judge who will decide a case fairly, exercise patience and courtesy, give everyone the opportunity to be heard, and recognize that we are all human.”

Palmer-Fisher has never run for elected office before. “I’m not a politician,” she says. “I am grounded by my commitment to justice for all individuals, and pledge to follow the law as it is written, regardless of my personal or political views. Everyone deserves the same treatment under the law, regardless of who their parents are, and if elected, I will make sure that everyone receives the dignity and respect they deserve in court.”

Palmer-Fisher and her husband of 20 years, Michael Fisher, have four boys who all attend Westby public schools. They are also active members of St. Mary’s Church in Viroqua.

Palmer-Fisher welcomes anyone interested in knowing more about her background or meeting with her to email her at contact@palmerfisher4judge.com. “I would be honored to serve the residents of Vernon County as their next Circuit Court Judge, and would appreciate your vote on April 4, 2023.”