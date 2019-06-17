Viroqua High School is announcing its fall musical production "Monty Python's Spamalot" by Eric Idle, Iohn Du Prez and the members of Monty Python's Flying Circus. Auditions will be Sept. 4-5 and are open to any VHS student.
Audition material packets and a signup sheet will be available in the Viroqua High School office by Aug. 26, with the performances Nov. 8-10. Those with questions can contact Pam Kalinosky, director, at 637-2717.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.