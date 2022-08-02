August Law of the Month: Drive Sober every trip behind the wheel

Impaired driving is illegal, dangerous, and can be deadly. Still, thousands of drivers get behind the wheel while drunk or high every year.

Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Wisconsin State Patrol’s August Law of the Month is a reminder of the harmful consequences of driving while under the influence.

“Impaired driving doesn’t just impact the person who chooses to get behind the wheel after consuming. One slip up while driving can take the life of an innocent motorist on the road,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

This preventable crime is a serious traffic safety risk in Wisconsin. Last year, alcohol-related crashes killed 166 people and 74 others died in crashes involving drugs.

If you feel different, you drive different

Alcohol steadily decreases a person’s ability to drive safely, so it’s important to recognize when it’s OK to drive. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, driving with even a small amount of impairment can cause a decline in vision, multitasking, coordination, and response.

It is illegal in every state to drive with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08 or higher. Drivers with a BAC of 0.08 are about four times more likely to crash than drivers with a BAC of zero and 12 times more likely to crash when the BAC is at 0.15.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Impaired driving is dangerous and prevalent year-round but can be particularly deadly as people celebrate the final weeks of summer and the Labor Day holiday.

To raise awareness of the risks, Wisconsin State Patrol will join law enforcement agencies across the nation for the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The stepped-up enforcement runs from Aug. 17 through Labor Day.

“Our officers will work together across the state with zero tolerance for alcohol or drug-impaired driving on Wisconsin roads,” Superintendent Carnahan said. “We need each driver to take responsibility for their actions. Protect yourself, your passengers, and other travelers by getting a safe ride home.”

Plan ahead for safe travel

• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.

• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

• If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.

• Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.

• Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.

View the Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month online at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/newsroom/law/lom.aspx