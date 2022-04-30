Austin Holmes, Kendall Ekern earn Rotary club honors

Austin Holmes and Kendall Ekern have been chosen Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for March.

Holmes' senior-year classes include English IV, home and auto maintenance, human anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, world geography, Woods I, team sports and band.

His school activities are varsity football and hockey, and band.

Holmes' community activities include officiating hockey, helping with daycare and helping with respite care.

In his spare time he enjoys fishing, camping, playing football, listening to country music and weightlifting.

Holmes plans to attend Lakeland University to study exercise science and to play football.

His parents are Tom and Tricia Holmes.

Ekern's classes include AP statistics, 3-dimensional art and design, AP United States history, band, English IV, Chemistry I, AP calculus and AP environmental science.

In school she is on student council, is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as a class officer, is a member of the forensics team, plays hockey and participates in Solo and Ensemble.

Ekern is a part-time cashier at Quillin's and volunteers at the Viroqua Community Arena's Learn-to-Skate program.

Her hobbies include crocheting, writing, reading, traveling and hiking.

Ekern plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in political science.

She is the daughter of Brian Ekern and Jane Mashak Ekern.

