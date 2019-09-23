Author Randy Cochran will sign books and visit with readers during Apple Festival in Gays Mills. Find him at 212 Main St. from 9-11 a..m. on Saturday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Cochran paid his way through college by working as a golf caddy. His book, "Through the Eyes of a Caddy," has been described as “hilarious” and “a fantastic read." Because Cochran’s writing touches on the foibles of human nature, more than golfers will want to read this book.
The “Critter Golf” series offers children tips for successful social engagement through stories of golfers from the animal kingdom. Come meet Cochran and peruse his books at the Gays Mills Library book sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.