McIntosh Memorial Library will host a local author for a book reading, signing and discussion about all things Oz. Join author Scott B. Blanke in the library lobby on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m.
During the program, Blanke will read from his novel “Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” a humorous prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The book is an artistic license story of how a conman gets to Oz, builds a magic city, defeats evil witches, and becomes the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Copies of the books will be available for purchase, along with homemade Yellow Brick Road Brownies to enjoy.
For more information, contact Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7. Additional information can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.