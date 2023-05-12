McIntosh Memorial Library will host a local author for a book reading, signing and discussion about all things Oz. Join author Scott B. Blanke in the library lobby on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m.

During the program, Blanke will read from his novel “Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” a humorous prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The book is an artistic license story of how a conman gets to Oz, builds a magic city, defeats evil witches, and becomes the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Copies of the books will be available for purchase, along with homemade Yellow Brick Road Brownies to enjoy.