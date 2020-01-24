Automated trash collection comes to Viroqua

In partnership with the city of Viroqua, Southwest Sanitation will begin automated trash and recycling collection the first week of February.
All city of Viroqua households will receive a 65-gallon trash tote and a 95-gallon recycling tote. Collection days will remain the same. Because trash and recycling will be collected with an automated arm collection system, the placement of the totes is important. Place your totes no more than 1 foot from the roadway and at least 3 feet from any other object, including the other tote. All trash and recycling need to be in the totes to be loaded.
A video showing this collection procedure and tote placement can be found at www.swsanitation.net/residential.