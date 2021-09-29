Autumn mushroom foray offered near Ferryville

For this free outdoor workshop, Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites the public for a mushroom “foray” – a morning of foraging for wild mushrooms on a bluff high above the Mississippi River in Crawford County near Ferryville with Thomas Roehl and other members of the UW-La Crosse Mycology Club.

The workshop on Saturday, Oct 23, from 10 a.m. to noon will give participants the opportunity to share their findings and get assistance with mushroom identification from knowledgeable mycologists. Location details will be sent to all registered participants during the week before the “foray.” This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2021 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, education, and recreation in the Driftless Area.

Most simply, a mushroom foray is an expedition for the purpose of collecting mushrooms, but it’s more than that. It’s a gathering of people who are interested in discovering the world of fungi. People of all ages, experience levels, and interests are welcome to join in the fun, with the main event typically being a guided hike to gather mushrooms.

Mushroom hunting is a popular way to enjoy the seasons. In October, foragers in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area may be lucky enough to find such varieties as honey mushrooms, chicken-of-the-woods, hen-of-the-woods, turkey tail, and puff ball mushrooms. There are also a number of lookalikes that can be poisonous, so the opportunity to have an expert available to verify findings is essential before consuming any found mushrooms.

Roehl has been mushroom hunting for 10 years since taking a class on fungi while an undergraduate at the University of Virginia. After graduating, he started a blog (Fungus Fact Friday, https://www.fungusfactfriday.com) and became a foray leader at the Mycological Association of Washington D.C. He now lives in La Crosse where he is pursuing a master's degree in mycology.

Foraging tips and workshop location details will be sent to all registered participants in the week before the event.

Registration is required for this free event by Oct. 20 on the “Events” page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. With questions, contact Sarah Bratnober at sarah@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, extension 8.

