Awards banquet honors conservationists in Vernon County

The new and improved Conservation Awards Banquet combined fun, food, farms, and friends at a new setting, the Pedretti Party Barn on Feb. 1. Ben Wojahn, county conservationist, presented jokes and quips about both the challenges, successes, and many opportunities happening through the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department.
“I had to drag my wife along, but she was laughing so hard and won so many prizes that she had the time of her life,” according to Jim Olson, local beef farmer.
“I loved when the host joked about how to say his last name (Woe-Yahn), and how he emphasized the important conservation practices that we need on the land in order to help deal with all of this flooding," stated Scott Noe, local resident and donor from Driftless Brewing Company.
This year Vernon County Land & Water Conservation paired with the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests to add live music by Pat Ferguson and Buffalo Gospel. The added live music brought a whole new fun to the evening that immediately followed the banquet.
Kevin and Carolyn Parr won the Conservation Farmer of the Year award. The Parrs have also recently won at the state level and will be hosting Conservation Observance Day on their farm on Aug. 6. The Parrs run Harmony Hills Farm which has been in the family for 61 years. They have 140 acres of tillable land and 155 acres of woods. They have converted most of the cropland to rotational grazing, to improve their soil.
Eric Lee received the Conservation Landowner of the Year award. Eric has installed contour strips, waterways, headlands, and utilized a no-till cropping system. This helped to stop erosion and improve his soil. He is also implementing a prescribed grazing plan for his steers and incorporating Cover Crops into his rotation.
Lloyd Hardy won the award of Conservation Teacher of the Year, working at the Viroqua High School for 30 years. As the ag instructor his whole teaching career has been conservation related. Examples include working with the school greenhouse, solar panels, ag construction, hoop house construction, FFA instructor, farm births, deer processing, and plant identification.
Mark Meehan won the award of Best Conservation Volunteer. Mark’s charm and hilarious attitude has helped him to play a central role in the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests. Not only has he volunteered to be on the board, he has developed the groups website, promotional materials, and helped with the social media.
The following students were recognized for their outstanding posters in a Conservation Poster Contest with the theme, “Where Would we BEE without Pollinators?”: Aerin Wallace, Marlee Crusan, Clara Lenz, Naia Sandberg, Layla Jaworski, Ashton Burke, Jaycee Sandry, Pelle Arnold, Fysher Iverson, McKinley Ray, Silas Buchner, Solvin Arnold, Presley Spector, Gavin Edel, and Mia Jaynes. Naia Sandberg’s poster is moving onto the state competition in Green Bay on March 5.
The following individuals were recognized for their outstanding Conservation Photos: Emma Lee, Eva Lee, Ambrosia Wojahn, Briar Wojahn, and Clover Wojahn.
The banquet was sponsored by numerous individuals, businesses and organizations. Platinum sponsors included: Compeer Financial, Gundersen Health System, Sleepy Hollow, Thrivent Financial, Transition Advertising, and Vernon Communications Co-op. Gold sponsors included: Tim and Marie Ash, Doug Avoles, Blackhawk Grille, The Chill, Citizens First Bank, Driftless Music Gardens, Driftless Provisions, Jason Fortney & Sons Trucking, Grass Fed Beef Coop, Land’s End, Bill Lepke Excavating, Justin Miller, National Wild Turkey Federation, Nina Carns, Oakwood Realty, Organic Valley, Ridgeland Harvest, Tap House 138 (Legion), Team Engineering, Vesbach Oil, and Viroqua Hills. Silver sponsors included: Animal Tracks, Dan Badtke, Culver’s, Driftless Organics, Green Bay Packers, Hwy. 14 Guns & Antiques, Mac Help, New Directions Real Estate, Pasture Pride, Quality of Life Chiropractic, Tangled Hickory, Vernon Square Cinema, Vernon Vineyards, and Westby Coop Creamery. Our Bronze Sponsors: B & E’s Trees, Blue Dog Cycles, Bon Ton, Borgen’s Café, Branches Winery, Cakery & Bake Shop, Cashton Farm Supply, Cheese Corner, Codgers, Crawford Independent, Driftless Brewing Co., Driftless Café, Effinger Equipment, Esofea Gardens, Farmer’s State Bank, Gary’s Rock Shop, Gasser’s Bar & Grill, Go Macro, Great American Pancake Co., Hillsboro Brewing Company, Kickapoo Coffee, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Legacy Bar & Grill, Jon Lee, Liberty Bar, Maple Valley Maple Syrup, Mary Melvany-Kemp, Nelson Agri-Center, Pacifico, Proline Printing, River Valley Auto, John Shea, Tractor Supply, Valley Stewardship Network, Vernon Electric, Viroqua Food Co-op, Viroqua Public Market, WDRT Radio, Westby Rod & Gun, and Wisco Pop!. Rockton Bar catered the event.
Remember that you have the chance to nominate someone for one of the awards, attend the event, or sponsor the event for next year! To donate, nominate, or find out more, contact Vernon County Land and Water Conservation at 608-637-5480.