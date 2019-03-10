B&E's sugar house

Tours of the sugar house at B&E's Trees Maple Farm will be available during an open house slated Saturday, March 16.

It is once again the most exciting time of year for maple farmers in Wisconsin. As the temperatures swing from above freezing in the day to below freezing at night, local maple farmers at B&E’s Trees near Cashton work nearly around the clock to collect maple sap and cook it down into pure maple syrup.

“Between repairs in the woods, making sure everything is running smoothly and cooking down the syrup, we definitely don’t have time to get bored,” said Larkin Breckel, one of B&E’s sap wranglers.

To share a glimpse into this sweet business, B&E’s will be hosting their annual Maple Open House Saturday, March 16, from 1-5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Activities will include tours of the woods and sugar house, tree tapping and outdoor games. There will be a limited tapping of Central Waters Brewing Company’s Maple Barrel Stout, as well as other food and drink available for purchase.

“After the long winter, people are ready to get outside and explore,” said Bree Breckel, co-founder of B&E’s Trees. “We are happy to open up our farm as a place where people can learn, play, and shake off the cold.”

B&E’s Farm is located just outside Cashton Wisconsin, in the heart of the Driftless. They advise dressing for the weather, and being prepared to get a little muddy. More information about the event and B&E is at www.bandestrees.com.

