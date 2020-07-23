Back-to-school planning continues at Viroqua Area Schools

The Viroqua School Board heard a report at its meeting Monday that the district leadership team is continuing to work on fall planning in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said he is excited about the work that has been done so far. “We are seeking feedback from staff; we need teacher and staff input.”

Burkhalter said the team meets weekly and he’s excited to hear feedback. “I like people to be upfront with their thoughts. We are making decisions for the district, students, parents and staff.” He said a summary of the meetings are sent to all staff and school board members.

“It’s going to be a living, breathing process and a living and breathing plan,” he said about the fall planning.

Burkhalter said a question and answer form will be available to all teachers and staff, with the questions being populated and sent to the leadership team. Frequently asked questions will be answered and dated, he said, in order to say, “As of this moment, this is what we’re doing.”

Burkhalter also talked about the back-to-school planning survey that was sent to VAS families. Parents were asked to complete one survey per student in their family by July 19. He said there were 844 responses. “That’s over two-thirds of the student population; a 30 percent to 35 percent response is considered OK. It should give us interesting data.”

Pat Olbert, elementary school principal, said summer school started Monday. He said 104 students had enrolled PreK-12, with a few withdrawing at the last minute. On the first day, the total in attendance was 87.