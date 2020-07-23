Back-to-school planning continues at Viroqua Area Schools

The Viroqua School Board heard a report at its meeting Monday that the district leadership team is continuing to work on fall planning in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said he is excited about the work that has been done so far. “We are seeking feedback from staff; we need teacher and staff input.”
Burkhalter said the team meets weekly and he’s excited to hear feedback. “I like people to be upfront with their thoughts. We are making decisions for the district, students, parents and staff.” He said a summary of the meetings are sent to all staff and school board members.
“It’s going to be a living, breathing process and a living and breathing plan,” he said about the fall planning.
Burkhalter said a question and answer form will be available to all teachers and staff, with the questions being populated and sent to the leadership team. Frequently asked questions will be answered and dated, he said, in order to say, “As of this moment, this is what we’re doing.”
Burkhalter also talked about the back-to-school planning survey that was sent to VAS families. Parents were asked to complete one survey per student in their family by July 19. He said there were 844 responses. “That’s over two-thirds of the student population; a 30 percent to 35 percent response is considered OK. It should give us interesting data.”
Pat Olbert, elementary school principal, said summer school started Monday. He said 104 students had enrolled PreK-12, with a few withdrawing at the last minute. On the first day, the total in attendance was 87.
Board member Matt Tubbin said his second-grader had a good day at summer school because there was some sense of normalcy. “Thanks for keeping the kids safe.”
John Schneider, middle school principal, said students were greeted by staff and taken to their classrooms and recess break. “It was a very clean start.”
Jason Cress, high school principal, said there are small groups for remediation, and it’s easy to distance. He added that everyone who signed up came to school Monday. “It went smoothly.”
The VAS meal program will continue until Friday, Aug. 7, which is the last day of summer school. Mike Brendel, director of business services, said between 700 and 800 meals are being served per day, with some of the meals being shifted to students in classrooms.
All children 18 years and younger who live in the district are eligible for breakfast and lunch each day at no cost. There are no income-based qualifications needed to participate. This program is also available to private school and home-schooled children. If families have not already signed up and want to participate and receive meals, they may sign up at the following link, https://bit.ly/VASMealProgram, or contact the district at bvold@viroquablackhawk.org 608-637-1181 or
ethkri@viroquablackhawk.org 608-637-1645. If families have a change or have any questions, they may contact the district by phone or email.
Board members received another graduation ceremony update. Graduation will be held on the track Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Families will watch from the bleachers, which have been marked with blue “X’s” indicating where they are to sit. Cress said it will be a closed ceremony, limited to the graduates and two family members; face coverings will be worn and social distancing observed.
“Ninety percent of the seniors committed to the ceremony; it’s a great number,” Cress said. “It will be recorded for the public and family members.”
Speakers will include the valedictorian, salutatorian, class president and Cress.
In other business, school board members hired Kristin Potter, Title I teacher.
The board also accepted donations in the amount of $5,914 from Liberty Steel & Wire rebate donation, $414 to FFA, and from the Performing Arts Booster Club, $5,500 toward the purchase of a grand piano.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
