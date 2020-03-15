Backyard chicken program to be offered at Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Extension Office, will be hosting a backyard chickens program. Emery Bork will lead the program on Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the library program room.
Bork will present basic information to help people get started with the process of owning backyard chickens. From chicks to coops, this program will give those in attendance the basic information they need.
Bork serves as the 4-H coordinator for Vernon County. Previously, Bork served as the international program coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield/Wood County.
For more information about this program, contact library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.