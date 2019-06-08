Bad Axe Independent Lutheran Church is celebrating their 150th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16.
On Saturday, June 15, there will be an informal open house from 2-5 p.m Historical Ladies Aid scrapbooks, Luther League programs, confirmation pictures, and early record books and photographs will be on display.
On Sunday, June 16, the worship service will be held at 10 a.m., with Pastor Donald Greven speaking. A group photo will be taken after the service. Following a catered dinner a celebration service will be held at 2 p.m., with Pastor Lindell Quam speaking. The public is invited to attend these milestone anniversary services.
The church is located at S5755B County Hwy. N, Viroqua.
