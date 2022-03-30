Bad Axe River Watershed Council moves agenda forward

Bad Axe River Watershed Council member Travis Klinkner reported that at the group’s March 3 meeting, they recapped the last meeting.

“Members that attended the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council meeting on Wednesday night reported it was very informative listening to the farmers from Buffalo-Trempealeau Watershed group on various practices they have implemented,” Klinkner said.

Klinkner reported that committees of Finance, Cover crops, Events and Promotion reported. He said that the Finance Committee took steps to focus demonstration plots on maintenance and repair of multiple water control structures versus focusing on construction of two separate new structures. He reports they are also looking for a Farm Coordinator to serve the watershed council as lead event planner.

The Cover Crops Committee is beginning to accept and record farmers' plans to plant cover crops or alternative forages in the watershed.

The Events Committee is waiting to see what demonstrations and speakers the group wants in order to create a schedule.

The Promotion Committee is going to ask local high school students, through the respective art programs, to develop a logo for the watershed. A winner will be selected, and given a cash prize.

The next meeting of the group will take place on Thursday, April 21, at John Pedretti's Tasting Room, S3426 Peterson Lane, Viroqua. The meeting will start with a tour of a dam that has recently been cleaned out at 6:30 p.m. Committee meetings will take place at 7 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m.

