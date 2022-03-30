 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bad Axe River

Bad Axe River Watershed Council moves agenda forward

  • 0

Bad Axe River Watershed Council member Travis Klinkner reported that at the group’s March 3 meeting, they recapped the last meeting.

“Members that attended the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council meeting on Wednesday night reported it was very informative listening to the farmers from Buffalo-Trempealeau Watershed group on various practices they have implemented,” Klinkner said.

Klinkner reported that committees of Finance, Cover crops, Events and Promotion reported. He said that the Finance Committee took steps to focus demonstration plots on maintenance and repair of multiple water control structures versus focusing on construction of two separate new structures. He reports they are also looking for a Farm Coordinator to serve the watershed council as lead event planner.

The Cover Crops Committee is beginning to accept and record farmers' plans to plant cover crops or alternative forages in the watershed.

The Events Committee is waiting to see what demonstrations and speakers the group wants in order to create a schedule.

People are also reading…

The Promotion Committee is going to ask local high school students, through the respective art programs, to develop a logo for the watershed. A winner will be selected, and given a cash prize.

The next meeting of the group will take place on Thursday, April 21, at John Pedretti's Tasting Room, S3426 Peterson Lane, Viroqua. The meeting will start with a tour of a dam that has recently been cleaned out at 6:30 p.m. Committee meetings will take place at 7 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 21.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News