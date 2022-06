The members of the Bad Axe River Watershed Council will gather at the farm of member Travis Klinkner on Thursday, June 23, at 1 p.m.

The featured presentation will be given by Dr. Erin Silva on the subject of organic, no-till soy-beans.

The Klinkner Farm is located at S4993 Volden Lane, Genoa, WI 54632.

