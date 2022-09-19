Bad Axe River Watershed Council to meet Sept. 22

The Bad Axe River Watershed Council will meet on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Steve Oliver's farm, at E3848 Highway 56, Genoa, for a presentation on the roller crimper led by Ben Wojahn, Vernon County Conservationist.

Also, save the date for their meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-3 p.m., for a farm tour and presentation on prairie strips. They will meet at Dave Van Dyke's farm where he has several Prairie STRIPS of different ages. Dave Krier, Valley Stewardship Network, will be the guest speaker.