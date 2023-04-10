The next Bad Axe Watershed meeting will be on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. Steve Oliver will host the meeting in his shop at E3848 Highway 56, Genoa, WI 54632.

This will be the only notification about this meeting because I am leaving on vacation and will not be there. Please mark your calendars!

Meeting agenda

6:30 p.m. Light meal and social;

7 p.m. meeting;

Tour Steve's ditch repair;

Video presentation on silvopasture;

Committee updates;

Upcoming events.

Many thanks to Carolyn Parr for organizing the meal and to Steve Oliver for hosting our group. If you have any questions about this meeting, please reach out to Travis Klinkner at travisk-linkner@gmail.com.