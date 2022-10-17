 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bad Axe Watershed Council to discuss prairie strips

The next meeting of the Bad Axe Watershed Council will take place at the farm of Dave Van Dyke on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-3 p.m. The farm is located at S5385 Hanson Lane, Viroqua.

Dave Krier, Valley Stewardship Network, will speak about prairie strips.

The Van Dyke farm has several strips of various ages for attendees to view and learn about. Here are the details:

The schedule for the meeting is:

  • 1-3 p.m., presentation and tour;
  • 3-3:30 p.m., brief meeting.

Based on the time of the meeting and the scheduled activities, they will not be offering food at the meeting.

