Bald Eagle Watching Day is Saturday in Ferryville

The 12th annual Bald Eagle Watching Day will be held at the Ferryville Community Center, Saturday, March 7. This free program is co-sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council and Friends of Pool 9.

Event activities are from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.). Returning to the program is the Decorah Raptor Resource Project, Decorah, Iowa Eagle Cam organization presenting at 12:30 p.m. on “Rehabbing the 2019 Eagles.” John Howe and Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Project and their team will talk about these eaglets and how they recovered from injury to fly the Mississippi River Valley once again.

Live bald eagle programs will be at 10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m., featuring eagles from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota. Learn how the bald eagles have returned to this area in increasing numbers and what can be done to support this effort to help eagles flourish.

Local photographic artist, Larry Knutson, will be exhibiting his award-winning art featuring scenes of nature, eagles and the area. Knutson is a native of Ferryville and the region. His art is well known throughout the Driftless Region.

At 9:30 a.m. there will be bald eagle nest building. Friends of Pool 9 and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with the help of children/youth from the audience, will build a bald eagle nest.