Baldwin, USDA officials award $250,000 grant to village of Viola

USDA staff worked with village to fund their water and sewer project earlier this year through the Water & Environmental Program with a $1.3 million loan and $972,000 grant. This project will include new water distribution lines to provide clean, safe and reliable water in the resettlement areas, including a new well. The sewer improvements will be designed to assist in preventing sewer backups related to previous flooding incidents and allow for the relocating of residential and commercial development out of the floodplain into proposed resettlement sites. This project included $1 million in leveraged funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant.

“USDA is here to be a strong partner to our rural communities so they can build back better and more resilient in times of natural disasters,” said Michelle Wallace, USDA Rural Development Wisconsin Acting State Director. “Through our Community Facilities & Environmental programs, we continue to maximize the affordability of communities infrastructure needs by stretching our dollars further when we partner with other state and federal agencies.”

The Aug. 24 announcement includes funding from the Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program and the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act. More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

