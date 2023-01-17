Bard-a-thon to celebrate the Bard, raise funds for Viroqua Shakespeare Festival

The 2023 Bard-a-thon, a seven-day, 24-hour-a-day Shakespeare reading marathon will take place at The Commons Art & Community Center, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, from 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to 12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Eddy Nix, Rose Bruce and Liam McGilligan are organizing the event in care of Driftless Books and Music and Thoreau College.

This is a rag-tag tag-team effort to read all 39 plays, two epic poems and 154 sonnets by Shakespeare, back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back… during the day, night, dusk and dawn. Whether it's one line, one role, one play or 10, organizers will need all the help they can get from local Shakespeare enthusiasts, students of all ages, people on their lunch break, vagabonds willing to read plays in exchange for a warm place to hang out for a couple of hours, and kind souls the world over.

The event is a way to celebrate the Bard, engage with his timeless and universal poetry, generate excitement and raise funds for the Viroqua Shakespeare Festival.

To claim a reading shift, fill out your name on this form, and follow the event on Facebook. Signing up to read ahead of time is not mandatory. Stop by anytime throughout the week, day or night, to read, listen or support. Join on Zoom via this link.

Pledge a dollar or an amount of your choice toward each play read and event organizers will give the proceeds to the second annual Viroqua Shakespeare Festival, hosted by Thoreau College and the Jones Classical Theater Company. Donations can be accepted in person during the Bard-a-thon, or electronically via PayPal.

The mission of the Viroqua Shakespeare Festival is to support the American theater at the grassroots level by creating a context for collaboration between non-union professional actors, theater educators, emerging theater artists, and actor-artists from local communities.

Auditions for the 2023 Viroqua Shakespeare Festival production of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" will be taking place during Bard-a-thon week, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Landmark Center Theater, one block from The Commons.