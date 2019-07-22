A Beaver Dam man was injured in a single-motorcycle accident on State Hwy. 33 west of Vet Road in the town of Forest, Sunday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kyle R.  Henning, 18, was westbound on State Hwy. 33 when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. Henning lost control of the motorcycle and traveled down ditch, causing the motorcycle to roolover several times, ejecting the driver.

Henning was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Ambulance. Henning was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Hillsboro EMS, Ontario EMS and the Ontario Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.