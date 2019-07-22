A Beaver Dam man was injured in a single-motorcycle accident on State Hwy. 33 west of Vet Road in the town of Forest, Sunday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kyle R. Henning, 18, was westbound on State Hwy. 33 when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. Henning lost control of the motorcycle and traveled down ditch, causing the motorcycle to roolover several times, ejecting the driver.
Henning was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Ambulance. Henning was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Hillsboro EMS, Ontario EMS and the Ontario Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
