Production and harvesting for late planted, fall seeded small grains and cover crops, winter feeding considerations, and cost of production information will be presented at the annual UW Division of Extension Fall Cow-Calf Workshop. Local extension agriculture agents will be presenting on the above topics
The workshop is being held at Scenic Bluffs Health Center, 238 Front St., Cashton, Aug. 14. The workshop will start with registration and snacks at 6 p.m. Presentations will start at 6:30 p.m.
Please register to plan for materials by contacting the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276 by Monday, Aug. 12.
There is no cost to attend this workshop thanks to the support of the Western Wisconsin Beef Producers, Scenic Bluffs Health Center and UW Division of Extension in Grant, Buffalo, La Crosse, Jackson, Trempealeau, Vernon and Monroe counties.
