Production and harvesting for late planted, fall seeded small grains and cover crops, winter feeding considerations, and cost of production information will be presented at the annual UW Division of Extension Fall Cow-Calf Workshop. Local extension agriculture agents will be presenting on the above topics

The workshop is being held at Scenic Bluffs Health Center, 238 Front St., Cashton, Aug. 14. The workshop will start with registration and snacks at 6 p.m. Presentations will start at 6:30 p.m.

Please register to plan for materials by contacting the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276 by Monday, Aug. 12.

There is no cost to attend this workshop thanks to the support of the Western Wisconsin Beef Producers, Scenic Bluffs Health Center and UW Division of Extension in Grant, Buffalo, La Crosse, Jackson, Trempealeau, Vernon and Monroe counties.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.