Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training offered in Cashton

Beef producers who sell fed cattle have received notification that some of the beef processors will begin requiring their cattle suppliers to be Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified soon.
Some farmers may already be BQA certified, and dairy farmers who have already gone through F.A.R.M. certification for their milk processor already have this taken care of.
UW-Extension will be conducting a live BQA certification workshop on Feb. 4 at Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, 238 Front St., Cashton. Training will begin at 6:30 p.m. and should take approximately two and a half hours. There is a $15 fee per person (farm operation) for live training and checks need to be made payable to the WI BQA Program. The fee helps with additional administrative costs of live trainings. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure adequate materials are available for participants. Contact the Vernon County Extension Office to pre-register.
Beef Quality Assurance certification is good for three years.
Producers can also become BQA certified by taking the training class online. The website to take the BQA program on line is https://www.bqa.org/certification. There is no charge for the online certification program.
For more information, contact the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276