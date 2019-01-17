Beef producers who sell fed cattle have received notification that some of the beef processors will begin requiring their cattle suppliers to be Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified soon.
Some farmers may already be BQA certified, and dairy farmers who have already gone through F.A.R.M. certification for their milk processor already have this taken care of.
UW-Extension will be conducting a live BQA certification workshop in Viroqua Feb. 6 in the Erlandson Office Building first-floor conference room. The training will begin at 6 p.m. and should take approximately two and a half hours. There is a $15 fee per person (farm operation) for live training and checks need to be made payable to the WI BQA Program. The fee helps with additional administrative costs of live trainings. Registration is encouraged to ensure adequate materials are available for participants and seating is limited to 25. Contact the Vernon County Extension office at 608-637-5276 to register or for more information.
Beef Quality Assurance certification is good for three years.
Producers can also become BQA certified by taking the training class online. The website to take the BQA program online is https://www.bqa.org/certification. There is no charge for the online certification program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.