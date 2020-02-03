Beginning beekeeping classes to be offered at Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting a two-part beginning beekeeping class. The classes will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Saturday, March 7 from 9:15 a.m. to noon inside the library at 205 S. Rock Ave.
Jim Krause will be teaching the classes using materials from the University of Minnesota short course, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees and maintaining the hive, among others. Krause will teach new information at each class. The information presented will be geared for those new to beekeeping and especially people that are interested in becoming beekeepers. Registration for both classes is preferred. To register for the class, stop by or contact the library at 637-7151.
Krause, of Viroqua, has been a beekeeper for nearly 20 years. He sells his products under the name Krause Lil’ Honey Makers. This will be the fifth year of Jim teaching classes at the library.