Jim Krause from Viroqua is a longtime beekeeper and will be teaching the class using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees, and maintaining the hive, among others. This class is intended for area residents new to beekeeping and especially people that are interested in becoming beekeepers. To get the full experience attending both classes is recommended. To register for the classes, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.