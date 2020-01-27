Beginning maple syrup workshop to be offered in Viroqua
0 comments

Beginning maple syrup workshop to be offered in Viroqua

  • 0

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with B&E Trees, will be hosting a workshop titled “Beginning Maple Syrup Production.” The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the library.

Bree Breckel from B&E’s Trees will help participants with their maple syrup ambitions, from identifying a maple tree in winter, proper tapping techniques for backyard and farmstead scale sapping, and various set-ups for cooking sap into syrup. The first 15 participants will receive a tap and tubing for their own backyard sap collection.

Breckel has been making maple syrup, first in her backyard and then as a way to support her farm, since 2011. She is a co-founder of B&E’s Trees, an off-grid syrup farm near Cashton, specializing in bourbon barrel aged maple syrup.

For more information about this program, contact the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Bree Breckel

Breckel
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News