Beginning maple syrup workshop to be offered in Viroqua

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with B&E Trees, will be hosting a workshop titled “Beginning Maple Syrup Production.” The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the library.
Bree Breckel from B&E’s Trees will help participants with their maple syrup ambitions, from identifying a maple tree in winter, proper tapping techniques for backyard and farmstead scale sapping, and various set-ups for cooking sap into syrup. The first 15 participants will receive a tap and tubing for their own backyard sap collection.
Breckel has been making maple syrup, first in her backyard and then as a way to support her farm, since 2011. She is a co-founder of B&E’s Trees, an off-grid syrup farm near Cashton, specializing in bourbon barrel aged maple syrup.
For more information about this program, contact the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.