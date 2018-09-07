Most of us know that our connection to nature gives us some lifelong benefits. And, I believe that a lot of us live here in the Driftless Region where we are close to nature. Each time I have written a book, about trout fishing, I had to put in my doctrine of being in nature. And, each time there is more evidence to deal with. This time I am going to quote from the internet and “Wellness Mama.” Simple answers for healthier families.
“The Benefits of eco-therapy. It seems intuitive that we like to spend time outdoors, but science has now identified some of the reason we actually NEED time in a more natural setting. In fact, there is a term for this, eco-therapy that refers to the various physical and psychological benefits of being outside.”
“Mental Benefits
A 2009 study found that the closer someone lived to a green space or nature area, the healthier that person was likely to be. In fact, those who lived closest to a park, nature preserve or wooded area were less likely to suffer from anxiety or depression.”
“Sleep Improvement and Longevity
Other studies have found sleep improvements, better immune system functions, and lower rates of stress related disorders in those who spent regular time in nature.”
“How Time Outdoors makes Us Healthier
Have you ever been cooped up indoors for an extended period of time and just felt the need to get outside? Two of the health reasons for this craving are the following.”
“Vitamin D One reason time outdoors may contribute to health is the exposure to Vitamin D producing sunlight. This vital pre-hormone is responsible for many aspects of health throughout the body.”
“Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to various types of cancer and obesity, as well as mental disorders and other health problems.”
“Exercise We all know the benefits of exercise, yet most of us still aren’t getting enough exercise regularly. Spending time outdoors provided a chance for fun movement along with the other benefits of nature.”
Spending time outdoors is good for all of us, regardless of our age, young or old.
Last fall I saw a lady holding the hand of a little boy as they walked down a sidewalk. They walked under a maple tree and the mother took a red leaf from the tree, looked down at her child, and smiled as she gave him the leaf. He held the leaf in his hand, and then stopped walking, turned to look back at the tree and smiled.
My Grandpa Chris, in his 70’s, would walk the fence row to see if it needed fixing. And, I think he knew the cows were not out of the fence. He was walking along the woods, looking at nature, and he thought it was good for him.
I have a Master’s Degree in Outdoor Education and I remember teaching a class to university sophomores and juniors, at UW-Stevens Point, in 1968. I had them list on the front side of paper everything they could remember about learning in social studies in grades one to eight. And on the reverse side of the paper every time they took a field trip in grades one through eight. The field trip had four times more answers than social studies. We remembered, going outdoors to learn about nature, because our senses are directly involved in the exercise.
A year ago a study was done in England by having people spend 30 days in nature.
The study showed that there was a scientifically significant increase in people’s health, happiness, connection to nature and active nature behaviors, such as feeding the birds and planting flowers for bees – not just throughout the challenge, but sustained for months after the challenge had been completed.
The number of people reporting their health as “excellent” increased by 30 percent and this improvement in health being predicted by the increase in happiness. This relationship came about with the connection to nature. It adds to a growing body of evidence that shows definitively that we need nature for our health and well-being.
A study done by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a direct connection between walking in nature and health benefits. “Parks and other natural environment are a fundamental health resource, particularly in terms of disease prevention. Researchers demonstrated the positive effects of nature on blood pressure, cholesterol, outlook on life, and stress reduction. Spending time in nature also has been linked to longevity and decreased risk on mental illness.”
When I go trout fishing I’m walking where nature is at its finest. I remember, in early May, finding two fawns curled up waiting for their mother to return. I walked around them. Cutting in to fish a big hole on Bishop Branch, above the bridge, I startled a fawn. It ran ahead of me and stopped. I decided not to fish the big pool, because I might chase the fawn into the road. I walked around it to fish further upstream. Fishing Weister Creek I was walking slowly around an island. A big Canada goose, six feet away, took off from the nest on the island and flew upstream. I kept fishing upstream knowing she would soon be back. Every time I have fished trout, I have experienced nature directly. Therefore, if you want to be close to nature go trout fishing.
