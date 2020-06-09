Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Bekkum Library is gearing up for a summer of fun. The theme for our summer reading program is Imagine Your Story. We are planning some fun programs for all ages. Watch for more details in the coming weeks.
On another note, we hope you have the opportunity to stop by and look at the beautiful mural being done by Sarah Pederson of Lucid Painting. It is amazing. Make sure to take note of all the books and characters seen in the painting as we have a fun challenge coming up for everyone.
Curbside pickup has been going well at the library. If you need us to get you anything, feel free to call us.
You may have to leave a message but we will get back to you. We have scheduled pickup times on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
If you order anything from the Bekkum Library collection, you will be able to pick it up on the next curbside day. Items ordered from other libraries will take a bit longer as we are following CDC guidelines for handling materials.
In regards to the library opening the doors to the public, please know that we are working hard to determine the steps that we need to take so that we can open safely. We want to keep in mind our patrons’ and our staff's concerns while making the decision. Please watch for details of our plan.
Last but not least, we are still getting many new books and movies during this time. Please check out the library catalog to see what we have. Thank you for your patronage of the Bekkum Library. If we can help you with any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to call us at 634-4419.
