Ben Kane, Sylvi Shonka earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Ben Kane and Sylvi Shonka have been name Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for February.

Kane's senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include English, physics, AP U.S. history, entrepreneurship, chess, web design, accounting and intro to business.

In school, he's plays tennis and is a member of FBLA. In the community, he's involved with Driftless United Soccer.

Kane's hobbies include tennis, soccer and biking.

He plans to attend Babson College in Massachusetts and pursue and Bachelors of Science in finance.

He is the son of Aaron Kane and Andrea Kane.

Shonka's classes include Chemistry I, Spanish IV, Leopold Land Ethics Youth Teaching Youth, Algebra II, AP U.S. history, 2-D art and design, and orchestra.

In school, she plays ice hockey and soccer, does community service, participates in Visual Arts Classic and Solo and Ensemble, and serves on the Laurel yearbook committee.

Shonka's community activities include being a hockey and soccer coach, serving on the Driftless United Board of Directors and doing cleaning work.

In her spare time she enjoys cello, working out, cooking, camping, hiking, painting and writing.

Shonka plans on attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. She plans to major in social work, Spanish and maybe psychology. She will also be playing on the women's soccer team.

She is the daughter of Geri and Drew Shonka.

