Benjamin Fergot, Abigail Wileman earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for December

Benjamin Fergot and Abigail Wileman are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for December.

 Contributed photo

Benjamin Fergot and Abigail Wileman have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for December.

Fergot's senior-year Term 1 classes are English IV, individual/team sports, Anatomy and Physiology I, band and AP psychology. His Term 2 classes are video production, Anatomy and Physiology I, band and team sports.

He ran cross country for two years, played football for two years, and played basketball and baseball for four years.

Fergot's community activities include playing in the band for multiple audiences. In his spare time Fergot enjoys fishing with friends and playing sports.

Fergot is considering majoring in either secondary education or athletic training.

He is the son of Tim and Julie Fergot.

This year Wileman's classes include AP statistics, anatomy and physiology, choir, band, AP psychology, Chemistry I, AP calculus AB and English IV.

Her school activities include playing girls tennis, serving as vice president of the library council, being part of the improv troupe, participating in forensics, participating in Solo & Ensemble, playing in the pep band and being a member of the National Honor Society.

In the community, Wileman sings in the church choir, works at WVRQ radio station and is involved with Viroqua Community Theatre. Her hobbies are singing, acting, writing and playing tennis.

Wileman is planning to attend a four-year university to study neuroscience.

She is the daughter of Diane and Jerry Wileman.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

