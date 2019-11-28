Bestselling author Hanif Abdurraqib visits Viroqua on Dec. 6

The Driftless Writing Center invites the public to attend a free reading by poet, essayist, and music writer Hanif Abdurraqib on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School’s Old Main Building, 321 E. Decker, Viroqua. An open mic will follow Abdurraqib’s reading.
Abdurraqib will read from his latest collection of poetry, “A Fortune for Your Disaster” (Tin House Books, 2019), of which a Booklist starred review says, “When an author’s unmitigated brilliance shows up on every page, it’s tempting to skip a description and just say, Read this. Such is the case with this breathlessly powerful, deceptively breezy book of poetry.”
Abdurraqib’s other books include the essay collection “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us,” an earlier collection of poems, “The Crown Ain’t Worth Much,” and the New York Times bestselling “Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to a Tribe Called Quest.” Reflecting on Abdurraqib’s use of popular music as a lens on American life, Publishers Weekly noted that he “possesses a striking gift for merging pop culture with personal narrative.”
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Abdurraqib’s poetry has appeared in Muzzle, Vinyl, PEN American, and other journals. His essays and music criticism have been published in The Fader, Pitchfork, the New Yorker, and the New York Times. For more information, see his website at http://www.abdurraqib.com.
The reading is free. Writers who are interested in sharing their work during the open mic should bring no more than 5 minutes of material to read. Contact driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or 608-492-1669 for more information.
Abdurraqib will also be offering a poetry workshop the morning after the reading, hosted by the Driftless Writing Center, however the workshop is sold out.