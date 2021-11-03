Bethel Butikk Operation Christmas to offer holiday cheer

Even though all of the Halloween candy may not have been eaten yet, volunteers at Bethel Butikk in Westby are busy preparing for Operation Christmas.

Operation Christmas is a no-contact, no voucher holiday toy distribution program for low-income families.

Distribution will take place Dec. 6-10 and Dec. 13-17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following designated days based on last names: Dec. 6 U, V, W, Z, Y, Z; Dec. 7 A, B; Dec. 8 C, D; Dec. 9 E, F; Dec. 10 G, H; Dec. 13 I, J; Dec. 14 K, L, M; Dec. 15 N, O; Dec. 16 P, Q, R; and Dec. 17 S, T.

Gift request sheets are available through Bethel Butikk. Only parents can fill out the sheets, and they are asked to include the names of the children, their ages, sex, sizes and likes, and indicate the date and time of pick-up. Parents can request one quilt per family and bed sheets as needed. The completed gift request sheets are due by Dec. 1, or parents may call Bethel Butikk at 608-634-3473 during the Operation Christmas distribution days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After Dec. 17, parents can call the same number to receive gifts.

Volunteers will again bag the gifts and they can be picked up by parents at the back (donation) door of Bethel Butikk Food Pantry and Thrift Shop.

Kay Burke, who heads up the volunteers, said a few changes have been made to this year’s Christmas gift giveaway.

“When the volunteers packed the gift bags for the younger children last year, they decided that the older children should get a gift,” Burke said. “So we added throws and sleep pants for the older ones. We also decided that with the cold weather in our area we needed to provide warm sleepers/pajamas for the smaller children. These are given together with the toys. We also give mittens, caps, socks and underwear — as available. Books are placed in each gift bag.”

Burke said anyone who doesn’t have children and needs a quilt or warm clothing may call Bethel Butikk. “We are only a phone call away and we will gladly supply what we can. There are also volunteers that can do some delivery — if needed. Our wish is a warm Christmas for all.”

During Operation Christmas 2020 a total of 281 requests for toys and gifts were received. Of that number, 272 were specific requests for children. The Mission Committee also provides special monetary gifts to many families and individuals that they become aware of who are overcoming challenges such as critical health events, loss of job, etc. These gifts are unsolicited by the receiving party. Last year the Mission Committee sent out checks for a total of $7,000.

Food pantry renovation

Part of the Bethel Butikk building houses the food pantry.

Thalia La Force, event and social media coordinator with the Bethel Home & Services Foundation, said the food pantry underwent a renovation in late April, early May, using monetary gifts given in memory of Pastor Gary Daines, who established the food pantry in a basement closet at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. About 120 donors contributed nearly $7,000 in Daines’ memory.

La Force said walls were removed to open up the space, which allows for a little more privacy for shoppers and more space for volunteers to wash fresh produce.

She said the space was updated by the crew at Git-R-Done Construction, along with the help of the Bethel maintenance staff. The space now has a contemporary modern look with hues of blue and gray, creating a warm and inviting feeling.

Bethel Butikk Food Pantry and Thrift Shop is located at 341 Black River Ave., Westby.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.