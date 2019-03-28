Bethel Home and Services has several community events scheduled for April.
Monday, April 1, 4 p.m.—Everyone is welcome to the Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group at Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua to learn about communicating with someone with memory loss. Jackie Thingvold will be the guest presenter.
Tuesday, April 2, 1 p.m.—Bethel Auxiliary volunteers will meet in the first-floor family room at Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, to plan upcoming events and service projects. All are welcome. At 2 p.m. volunteers will work with residents to stuff Easter eggs for the annual hunt. Donations of wrapped Easter candies are appreciated. There is a donation box in the front lobby of Bethel Home.
Saturday, April 6, 10-11 a.m.—Easter Egg-stravangaza at Bethel Home. Children are welcome to follow the bunny trail to see live bunnies, participate in coloring contest, then follow the Easter Bunny for the outdoor Easter egg hunt (weather permitting). There will be extra prizes for finding the golden egg and treats for all.
Thursday, April 11—Bus trip to Palace Theatre in Wisconsin Dells to see the matinee musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Prior to the play a plated luncheon will be served and during intermission, dessert and coffee. Contact Bette Schoenemann for details and to register; 608-637-6323 or bschoen@bethelhome.org
Friday, April 12—10 a.m to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out: Spring Brat Sale under the canopy at Bethel Home. Proceeds to go to the Soleburner Cancer Walk in Chaseburg.
