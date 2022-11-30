Bethel Home & Services Debra Stout-Tewalt to retire as CEO; Carolyn Eness to serve as CEO, CFO

When this year ends, Debra Stout-Tewalt will retire as Bethel Home & Services Chief Executive Officer and on Jan. 1, 2023, Carolyn Eness will step into that role.

Stout-Tewalt has been with Bethel Home & Services for 42 years. She has been CEO for five years. Eness has been with the organization since 1997 and is currently the Chief Financial Officer; she will maintain her CFO duties in addition to being CEO.

Although her official retirement date is Dec. 31, Stout-Tewalt said she’ll come back to help make the transition and help tie up some loose ends.

Stout-Tewalt said she started out as a social worker when the nursing home had 121 beds. She held that position for 16 years. That position transitioned into developing, managing and administrating Bethel Community Services.

She said the most fulfilling aspect of her career has been being able to work with families and residents and develop programs that serve them well. During her time with Bethel Home & Services, Stout-Tewalt has been able to be a part of building Maplewood Terrace, Bethel Oaks, Birchwood Prairie, and opened Bethel Butikk and Aspen Place.

Stout-Tewalt said she’ll miss the people she has worked with, and the residents and tenants and their families.

With retirement just around the corner, Stout Tewalt said she hasn’t decided on what she plans to do. “I’ll leave things open-ended. It has to be a good fit and fill the void. I do know it will involve people.”

She said Bethel Home & Service has an auxiliary group and there are a couple special project she wants to stay involved with.

One of the special projects is the installation of a walking path at Maplewood Terrace and having it go around Bethel Oaks Memory Home in Viroqua. “It can be for family walks or for wheelchairs. There will be an exercise and wellness component. There will be nice places for families to sit, flowers and gardens. It’s just getting started...”

“I’m sure I’ll be busy; they can’t get rid of me,” she said with a laugh.

Eness began her career at Bethel Home & Services in 1997 in the Home Care Division. In May of 1999 she moved to accounts receivable for six months and in August of that year became CFO.

As she prepares to become CEO, Eness is looking forward to finding more ways to serve the community. “Bethel Home & Services has always had exciting things going on.”

She said the Bethel Home & Services Board of Directors decided this past year to purchase 47 acres of land west of Chicago Avenue in Viroqua. “We’re looking at the community to see the needs and to fill a niche that’s open. We’re working on a master plan for that area.”

“I just want to continue the amazing programs Debbie has put in place and keep on that path,” Eness said. “I want to keep up the work with (our) amazing people.”

“Debbie’s shoes are going to be hard to fill,” Eness said. She said her goals are to continue to serve the community, residents and staff, and to continue to meet the needs in all areas. “Community outreach is very important; we need to continue that.”

Eness said this is the first time in the organization’s history that the roles of CFO and CEO have been combined. She said with the transition of Bethel Home from a skilled nursing home into a CBRF, the finance portion changed. “A skilled nursing home is complex. When that portion went away, it allowed for the option to look at a merger (of CE0 and CFO). Down the road I can’t say what the board will decide, but right now it seems to make a lot of sense.”

A retirement celebration open house for Stout-Tewalt will be held in the fellowship room of Bethel Home & Services Corporate offices, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, Friday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.