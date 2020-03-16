Bethel Home & Services, its entities will not allow visitors
Following federal guidelines, effective immediately and until further notice, Bethel Home & Services and all of its entities, will not be allowing any visitors, unless there is a medical necessity. Bethel Home & Services is working around the clock to ensure its residents/clients and staff remain safe and healthy. Up-to-date decisions will be made on events and activities depending on what the current federal recommendations are.

The Bethel Butikk thrift store is temporarily closed; however, the food pantry is open during regular hours where adequate staffing is available for those who are in need of those resources. Please call ahead, 634-3473.

