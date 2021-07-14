Bicycle ride remembers Viroqua educator Wes Mack

Family and friends gathered for an informal memorial ride on the Coon Prairie Trail June 26 to remember bicycling enthusiast and longtime educator Weston “Wes” Mack.

Mack, of Viroqua, died in August 2019 at the age of 78. He served Viroqua Area Schools for 34 years, teaching junior high health and science, and he coached high school football. One of his passions was bicycling for fitness and causes, such as LLS, Trek 100 and AIDS rides.

Before the ride, friends recalled his positive attitude and kindness not only on bike rides for causes, but also in everyday life.

Steve Hill recalled being on a 150-mile ride with Mack and the interesting conversations they had. “We had great conversations about football, teaching and life.”

Hank Deutsch said he met Mack at the grand opening of Blue Dog Cycles when it was located at South and Main streets in Viroqua. They ended up teaming together for two or three years for a triathlon that used to be held in Viroqua. Mack would bike, Deutsch would swim and they’d recruit a runner. They called themselves the Silver Badgers.