Bicycle ride remembers Viroqua educator Wes Mack
Wes Mack memorial ride

Pam Vig (second from left) shares memories of Wes Mack prior to an informal memorial ride on the Coon Prairie Trail, June 26. Also pictured are (from left) Mack's wife, Karen, Bill Mapp, Steve Hill and Hank Deutsch.

 Angie Cina

Family and friends gathered for an informal memorial ride on the Coon Prairie Trail June 26 to remember bicycling enthusiast and longtime educator Weston “Wes” Mack.

Weston 'Wes' DeWayne Mack

Mack, of Viroqua, died in August 2019 at the age of 78. He served Viroqua Area Schools for 34 years, teaching junior high health and science, and he coached high school football. One of his passions was bicycling for fitness and causes, such as LLS, Trek 100 and AIDS rides.

Before the ride, friends recalled his positive attitude and kindness not only on bike rides for causes, but also in everyday life.

Steve Hill recalled being on a 150-mile ride with Mack and the interesting conversations they had. “We had great conversations about football, teaching and life.”

Hank Deutsch said he met Mack at the grand opening of Blue Dog Cycles when it was located at South and Main streets in Viroqua. They ended up teaming together for two or three years for a triathlon that used to be held in Viroqua. Mack would bike, Deutsch would swim and they’d recruit a runner. They called themselves the Silver Badgers.

“He was a strong rider and could go up hills,” Deutsch said. Deutsch recalled a bike ride he and Mack took that involved one of Vernon County’s big hills. “He was so charitable; he waited for me at the top of the hill.”

Bill Mapp, who was co-coordinator for the ride, trained with Mack for their first AIDS ride, which was 500 miles. He said they would start each day of the ride at 6:30 a.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

“He put up the tent every night; that’s why we have Kind Bars (here today),” Mapp said. “He was the most Christian and fine man I associated with on a ride.”

Mapp said Mack would offer encouragement as they trained for that first AIDS ride. “Thanks, Wes, for being a great friend.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

