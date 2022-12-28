Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region issues call to action: 60 Bigs in 60 Days

There is a shortage of mentors, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region (BBBS7RR) has issued an urgent request to the public.

A call to action, titled 60 Bigs in 60 Days, is hoping to find adult mentors for the youth in the 7 Rivers Region. These areas include the southwestern Wisconsin counties and the southeastern Minnesota counties.

BBBS7RR has served at-risk youth since 1969, creating and supporting at-risk youth, Littles, with inspiring mentors, Bigs, in one-to-one mentoring relationships. A big focus is on igniting their skills and interests in growth outside a school setting.

To become a Big Brother or Big Sister, individuals must be 18 years of age or older, with a valid driver’s license (at least for the community-based program) and be able to pass a background check. The organization wants to express that background checks ensure that mentors bring children into a healthy space and that they can be good role models.

BBBS7RR is looking for people with various skills and interests to create many options to match Bigs and Littles. Matching ensures a better chance for compatibility between the two people and that no mentor has to go too far out of their comfort zone.

Why the shortage of mentors?

As with many other programs, the COVID-19 pandemic forced BBBS7RR to get creative with mentoring, often through online meetings, outside activities, and indoor meets with masks. Due to the pandemic, there has been a shortage in the number of volunteers coming forward, leading to a long waiting list of kids. The waiting list is reportedly largely filled with boys seeking male mentors.

According to the press release, children participating in a Big Brothers Big Sisters program are 46% less likely to use illegal substances, 27% less likely to abuse alcohol, and 52% less likely to skip school. At the same time, it is often life-changing for the mentors.

60 Bigs in 60 Days is the organization’s big push to lower the number of children on the aforementioned waiting list. This urgent program will run from Jan. 4 to March 4.

Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to contact Margarita Licon, development and marketing director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region, at 608-782-2227, or Jeanne Meyer, executive director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region, at 608-782-2227

Further information can also be found at www.7riversbbbs.org.