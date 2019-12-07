Bill Miller to perform in Viroqua Dec. 29

Three-time Grammy winner and La Crosse native Bill Miller will be performing at the Masonic Temple Building in Viroqua, Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Gregg Hall will open the show.
Miller is an award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist, painter, and world-class native flute player. Over the entirety, Miller has produced over a dozen albums, received three Grammy Awards, numerous Native American Music Awards & Association (NAMA) awards (including a “Lifetime Achievement” Award) and led Wisconsin’s La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. He is now touring in support of the history-making album release, "Look Again To The Wind," on which he performed the title track.
A Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, Miller grew up amid the streams and woodlands of the reservation (his tribe is properly called Mahicanuk, which means “People From Where The Waters Are Never Still”). He has long been one of the most admired figures in the Native American arts and activist arenas, respectively, and beyond – a voice for the voiceless, a link between two great and clashing civilizations.
Miller pursues an equally active career as a visual fine artist and is exclusively represented worldwide by American Indian art authority and private fine art dealer Ken Lingad (Indian Pueblo of Isleta). Constantly creating fresh works of visual art, his painted masterpieces and drawings have been shown and sold in prestigious galleries around the country, while several of his iconic paintings have been acquired by the Smithsonian Museum and other important collections.
Tickets for the show in Viroqua are $20 and are available online at eventbrite.com and deeceproductions.com.