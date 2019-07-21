Join Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon for a family-friendly hike through Tunnelville Cliffs in La Farge. The theme of the field day is Encouraging Biodiversity Through Active Management. Tunnelville Cliffs is a State Natural Area owned and managed by the Mississippi Valley Conservancy (MVC), a regional land trust based in La Crosse.
The MVC is restoring part of the property to enlarge a goat (hill) prairie and restore an oak savanna. The hill prairie provides habitat for a unique community of plants and animals that are confined to these dry, south-facing sites across the Driftless Area. Restoring natural areas gives us a window into the past and provides a home for rare plants and animals that would disappear without active management. In the early 1800s, the Driftless Area was dominated by prairies and savannas and it looked much different than it does today. Hikers will learn what’s involved in actively managing a site to restore the ecological integrity (health) of the native plant and animal community and you’ll see what it looks like after restoration.
This hike will be led by Dr. Melinda Knutson as a follow-up to her Conservation on Tap presentation on biodiversity of the Driftless Area. Knutson works with the Valley Stewardship Network as a consultant to landowners seeking ways to increase biodiversity on their own properties. Knutson has worked as an ecologist for more than 25 years, retiring from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017. She also studied birds, frogs and their habitats as a research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
In her younger years, she was a beekeeper and a farmer in southeastern Minnesota. She is an avid gardener and enjoys all things outdoors.
The event is free and open to the public and will occur rain or shine. To register for this event, go to https://valleystewardshipnetwork.org/product/encouraging-biodiversity/. For questions, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.
