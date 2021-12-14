Bipartisan Vernon County clothing drive for Afghan refugees underway

Democrats and Republicans have come together in southwest Wisconsin to organize a clothing drive to help Afghan refugees that came to Wisconsin earlier this year. The refugees are being housed at Ft. McCoy near Sparta, which is one of several locations throughout the United States supporting refugees since the U.S stopped its military operations in Afghanistan.

Initially there were about 13,000 refugees at Ft. McCoy waiting placement. It is unclear how many remain at the base but officials at Ft. McCoy have stated they expect placement of all refugees to take up to a year. With 45 percent of the population under 18-years-old the need for clothing and personal items is substantial.

The Vernon County Democrats teamed up with Vernon County Republicans, as well the Viroqua Lions and Rotary clubs to collect clothing and personal items to fill that need. Vernon County has allowed the group to use a vacant county garage behind the old highway shop in downtown Viroqua to collect and sort the items. The collection site is staffed by volunteers and is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also call to make an appointment to drop off materials.

A list of acceptable materials and drop-off locations can be found on the Vernon County Republican and Democratic Party websites at www.vernoncountygop.com and www.vernoncountydems.org. If you would like to volunteer or have a question, you can contact the group by calling 608-406-4106 or emailing at vernoncountyhelps@gmail.com.

Materials collected will be delivered to Ft. McCoy by the organization Save Our Allies (SOA) who are handling the civilian support of refugees at the base. SOA is a civilian non-profit set up specifically to support Afghan’s evacuated to the U.S. The Vernon County organizers are coordinating their project to help supply the SOA effort at Ft. McCoy.

The organizers of the Vernon County Clothing Drive would like to express their gratitude to all the businesses and organizations that have stepped up to make this effort possible including Nelson Agri-Center, Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet, Southwest Sanitation, Cashton Farm Supply, County Seat Laundry, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital Hillsboro, Quillin’s Market, Vernon Memorial Hospital, CouleeCap, Viroqua Area Schools and Westby Area Schools.

