The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, re-opened the Eau Galle Recreation Area campground, near Spring Valley, the week of April 22.
The park had been closed awaiting the snow to melt, allowing access to the campground, and warmer weather to turn on the water.
Blackhawk Park, near De Soto, was closed around the same time due to high water and remains closed through at least mid-May. The Corps will re-open the park and landings as conditions allow.
If you have upcoming reservations at Blackhawk Park, park staff will contact you as your reservation date approaches, or you may contact park staff at 608-648-3314.
For more information, visit www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation-and-Natural-Resources/.
