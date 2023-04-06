Blaine Hedberg was voted in to represent Ward 2 for the city of Westby, April 4. No paperwork was turned in for Ward 2 and the seat was blank on the ballot.
Hedberg received 23 write-in votes. City Clerk/Treasurer Roxy Wedwick said he accepted the position and signed his oath of office the morning of April 6.
Mayor Danny Helgerson, Mark Jelinek Ward 1 and Dan Nelson Ward 3 were all re-elected and ran unopposed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today