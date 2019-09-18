Blood drive planned in Viroqua 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Tuesday, Sept. 24, from noon-5:30 p.m. Help save lives – Give blood. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Save Red Cross Blood Help Church Of Christ Give × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Want to read more? Register for more free articles. Stay logged in to skip the surveys. Sign Up Log In Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. View All Promotions promotion Back-to-school promotion promotion spotlight AP Could you pass a US civics test? Print Ads Restaurant TEXAS ROAD HOUSE - LA CROSSE, WI - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Texas Road House - La Crosse, Wi 4310 STATE HWY 16, LA CROSSE, WI 54601 608-781-6002 Medical BLACK RIVER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Black River Memorial Hospital 711 W Adams St, Black River Falls, WI 54615 715-284-5361 Website Furniture BOARD STORE - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 The Board Store 514 Copeland Ave, La Crosse, WI 54603 608-782-8877 Currently Open Website Home MIDWEST NATURAL GAS - PS ADVERTISING & MARKETING - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Midwest Natural Gas - Ps Advertising 3600 Hwy 157, La Crosse, WI 54601 608-781-1011 Website Construction COULEE CONCRETE REPAIR - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Coulee Concrete Repair W5726 Koss Rd, Onalaska, WI 54650 608-781-8800 Website Office US CELLULAR / AGENTI - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Restaurant FREIGHTHOUSE RESTAURANT - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Freighthouse Restaurant - La Crosse 107 Vine St, La Crosse, WI 54601 608-784-6211 Website Bar BIG RIVER BAR & GRILL - Ad from 2019-09-13 Sep 13, 2019 Office ZENKE AUCTION & REALTY - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Zenke Auction & Realty 47336 Queens Cove Ci, La Crescent, MN 55947 507-724-2090 Website Service CHURCH OF CRUCIFIXION - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Church Of The Crucifixion Parish Office 423 S 2nd St, La Crescent, MN 55947 507-895-4720 Website
