Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin celebrates 35th anniversary

To help get the word out about best practices, department staff, including Elizabeth Herzmann, a DNR Natural Resources Educator at the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, conduct workshops about nest boxes which are currently on hold due to the pandemic.

Nest monitors needed

Bluebirds nest throughout Wisconsin but are most common in the southern two-thirds of the state. The bright bluebirds are favorites in part because they are tolerant of people and do not need wilderness.

“There aren’t many birds that like a monoculture of short grass – but bluebirds do,” Brady said. “They can buzz down and pluck an insect out of the grass.”

This makes bluebirds familiar sights at golf courses, public parks and even suburban neighborhoods, in addition to many other open habitats.

Although a few hardy Eastern bluebirds stay in Wisconsin year-round, most head to Southern states for the winter. Early returners show up in March and start scouting for suitable nesting cavities. Depending on the weather, by mid-April, egg-laying is in full swing.