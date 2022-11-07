Board of Supervisors appoint Jerry Pedretti Vernon County Clerk

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors appointed Jerry Pedretti as county clerk at its meeting Nov. 2.

Pedretti’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of current Vernon County Clerk Jody Audetat, who will be leaving to pursue another opportunity outside of the county. Pedretti will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

Lorn Goede, board chair, made the nomination. He said Pedretti has been the town of Genoa clerk for 22 years and the clerk/treasurer of the village of Genoa for about four years. He added that Pedretti is a good fit and has trained numerous clerks over the years. “I look forward to working with him.”

Before the vote was made to appoint him, Pedretti said he looked forward to working with Audetat during the transition.

Goede said they interviewed very good people on Nov. 1. “It came down to experience and (being able) to start right away.”

Pedretti said he had also served on the Vernon County Board of Supervisors. Goede said, “He’s very familiar with county government.”

One of the supervisors asked how many applicants there were for the position. Serena Inman, human resources director, said there were five total applicants, and three were interviewed.

A roll-call vote was taken. The vote was 16-1 in favor of appointing Pedretti to the position of county clerk. Supervisor Mary Henry voted “no,” and Supervisors Will Beitlich and Sandy Schweiger were absent.

Pedretti started Nov. 3. Audetat will continue as a temporary employee until Nov. 14, when the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass meets to conduct the official canvass of the Nov. 8 general election results.