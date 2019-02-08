McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a workshop on how to repair damaged books. The workshop will be held in the library program room, Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m.
Librarian Kathleen Kroska will demonstrate the variety of techniques that are used to repair damaged books using specific book repair supplies. Participants are encouraged to bring with them a book they would like repaired. Book repair supplies will be provided during the workshop.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, visit mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
