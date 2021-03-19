Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Hillary’s life has been a fascinating journey that she shares with humor, candor and passion. Did you know she is the only first lady to play a major part in shaping domestic legislation for health care, educational opportunities and promoting the needs of children and families? She was raised to love God and America, to help others, and protect democratic ideals. Eight years in the White House tested her faith and political beliefs, marriage and the Constitution.

She was born into a middle class family consisting of two brothers, Hugh and Tony, and her parents, Dorothy and Hugh. She got her first job when she was 13, supervising a small park and in charge of equipment which she enjoyed because she loved sports and scouting. She learned to resist peer pressure and was considered a tomboy. She had poor eyesight, refused to wear glasses so depended on her friends at times. She was in her 30s when she finally agreed to contacts! While attending high school in Chicago she was on many committees, loved debates, and was an active member in the Methodist Church. School work was her priority. She attended the Wellesley University which was an all girl school and became life long friends with five young women there. The Viet Nam War that changed America forever was of great interest to her with the assassinations of JFK, Martin Luther King Jr., death of Bobby Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Did you know all this about our first lady? She gave the speech at her high school graduation but only her dad attended. Where was her mother?