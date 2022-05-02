Boscobel man arrested following vehicle pursuit near Viola

On April 30, at about 10:13 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was requested by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for assistance on a pursuit in Crawford County heading north on U.S. Hwy. 61. Crawford County had a traffic stop on Brian Yahn, 50, of rural Boscobel. During the traffic stop Yahn became agitated and fled the scene. Prior to the Vernon County line on U.S. Hwy. 61 Crawford County terminated their pursuit.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a Vernon County deputy later located the vehicle Yahn was driving just south of the village of Viola. Yahn again refused to stop for law enforcement and a short pursuit ensued prior to being terminated entering the village of Viola.

On May 1, Yahn, was located and apprehended by a sheriff's deputy from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center on felony fleeing/ eluding charges without incident. Following a court appearance he will be transferred to the Crawford County Detention Center on their charges.

